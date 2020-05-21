Home

Robert Koenigseder Obituary
Robert Koenigseder
Robert Alan Koenigseder, 60, of Scranton died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Little Rock.
Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Scranton with burial at St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
He is survived by a daughter, Ashley Anhalt; two sons, Bobby and Jeffery Koenigseder; his parents, Wanda and Robert Koenigseder; three sisters, Diane Tencleve, Debra Reese and Rhonda Forst; a brother, Greg Koenigseder; and four grandchildren.
Rosary will be said at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the church.
Published in Times Record on May 22, 2020
