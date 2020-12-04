Robert Laser
Robert Stephens Laser, 94, of Fort Smith died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Oct. 2, 1926, in Clarksville to Albert Wolfe and Esther (Stephens) Laser.
Bob grew up in Forrest City. He graduated from Oregon State University while serving in the U.S. Army, and was in the first graduating class of the University of Arkansas School of Architecture. He was a founding partner of Laser, Knight, Hathaway and Guest architectural firm in Fort Smith.
He was a longtime member of Goddard United Methodist Church. He volunteered at the Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club, was a member of the Noon Civics Club and a great supporter of the arts. He was an avid tennis player at Fort Smith Tennis Club, a sailor and a world traveler. His post-retirement life was enriched by his close relationship with the teachers and students at Sutton and Cavanaugh elementary schools. He was a wonderful family man, husband and father, and was loved by many.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline; a daughter, Christie Ann; and two brothers, Albert Wolfe Jr. and James.
He is survived by a daughter, Marcia Hixson (Richard) of Little Rock; a son, Robert Stephens Laser Jr. (Shana) of Fort Smith; a brother, David Nelson Laser (Ann) of Jonesboro; and a sister, Esther Paul (Tom) of Webster, N.Y.
Private service will be held at Goddard United Methodist Church Columbarium at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Memorials may be made to the University Of Arkansas School Of Architecture—Robert Laser Scholarship Fund, 120 Vol Walker Hall, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR 72701; or Goddard United Methodist Church, 1922 Dodson Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club, 4905 N. O St., Fort Smith, AR 72904; or a charity of the donor's choice
