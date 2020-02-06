Home

Robert Lewis Obituary
Robert Lewis
Robert "Bob" Daryl Lewis, 90, of Waldron passed away Feb. 4, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born June 20, 1929, in Waldron to the late Daryl Hart and Stella Mae (Stephenson) Lewis. Bob spent over 30 years working as a salesman and manager at Denton Motor Co. in Waldron and later worked at Breeden Dodge in Fort Smith. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Waldron.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Linda Shores; two grandchildren, Larry Lewis Shores and Angela Shores; a great-grandson, Lewis Shores; two brothers, Bert Hart Lewis and Jack Wilson Lewis; and three sisters, Sarah Mae Hutchison, Gwenda beth Jones and Anita Jeffery.
Bob is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dorotha Jean (Denton) Lewis; a son, Robert Denton Lewis of Fort Smith; a sister, Judy Renteria of Oklahoma City; a brother, Charles Lewis of Oklahoma City; and a grandson, Robert Martin Lewis of Waldron.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Waldron with burial to follow at Sehorn Cemetery, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Martin Funeral Home Chapel.
Pallbearers will be Brent Ashford, Roger Sparks, Dickie Newberry, Jim Jeffery, Roger Brigance and Reggie Owens.
Honorary pallbearers are Hershal Sims, Neil Cherry, James Hughes and Toby Breeden.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 9, 2020
