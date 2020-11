Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Lim

Robert Lim, 82, of Poteau died Oct. 30, 2020.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at 28409 Monks Drive in Poteau. Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.

He is survived by a daughter, Emily Lim; two sons, Gregory and Timothy Lim; and three grandchildren.