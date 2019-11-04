|
|
Robert Lininger
Robert Earl Lininger, 89, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at his home. He was born in Gainesville, Mo., to Lovell and Nora (Scofield) Lininger on Jan. 13, 1930. He retired after 36 years as a bread salesman from Shipley Bakery, was a U.S. Army veteran and attended South Side Baptist Church, where he proudly served as an usher. Robert enjoyed daily pool games at Cavanaugh Senior Center, working on the farm and visiting with people. He never met a stranger. He loved life and knew the Lord blessed him with a loving family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Eva Allen; three halfsisters, Lucy Landers, Odessa Seawright and Ellen Hannaford; and two halfbrothers, Everett Lininger and Cecil Gibson.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Loretta of the home; two sons, Russell Lininger and his wife Bonnie of Norman, Okla., and Ronald Lininger and his wife Sherry of Muldrow; five grandchildren, Logan, Quintin, Morgan and Savannah Lininger and Samantha Lininger-Nichols; a stepgrandson, Seth Hensley; and a stepgreat-grandson, Ethan Hensley.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at noon Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Lilly Ridge Cemetery in Gainesville.
The family will visit with friends 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Memorials may be made to South Side Baptist Church, 2400 Dodson Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 6, 2019