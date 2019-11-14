|
|
Robert Mainer
Robert "Bob" Leslie Mainer, 84, of Paris died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Charleston. Bob was born in Ratcliff on Aug. 19, 1935, to the late Lonnie Mainer and Clara (Pearce) Mainer. He was a very proud 1953 graduate of County Line High School. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served from 1958-60. He was stationed at Fort Chaffee, Fort Hood and in Frankurt, Germany. Bob retired in 1996 after 39 years from then Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department. After retirement, he continued his love of having a garden that he tended with as much care as he did his lawn and automobiles. He also served on the Paris Housing Authority, became a member of Kiwanis and attended his monthly retirees meeting. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Paris.
Bob loved Arkansas Razorback football and the Dallas Cowboys. He rarely missed a game in person, on TV or listening on the radio. But his true sports love was Razorback basketball.
He married the love of his life, Patricia Ann Holzman, in 1956. They would enjoy over 53 years of marriage together before she passed in 2010. Everyone that knew Bob understood what a great loss it was to him. Bob Mainer was known as a very decent, honest, fun loving, good man. He was the best father and husband.
He is survived by his only child, Robert Kyle Mainer of Paris and his longtime partner Cynthia Totton of Booneville. He is also survived by his brothers and their spouses, Bill (Peg), Jim (Tomye), Larry (Carlen), Rick (Carol) and Mick (Diane); and his sisters, Anna Brooks and Gaile Lovelace (Jerry). He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and their families.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Paris with Pastor Harlin Brewton officiating. Interment will be at Caulksville Cemetery, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.
Pallbearers will be Bob's nephews.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Paris.
In lieu of flowers, to honor the memory and giving spirit of Bob, an account has been setup at First National Bank in Paris to donate to the Clint Mainer family in remembrance of his nephew Clint, who Bob thought so much of, Clint's wife, daughter and son. The account number is 110003705 and the bank phone number is (479) 963-2121.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 15, 2019