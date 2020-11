Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Matherly

Robert James Riley Matherly, 81, of Pocola died Nov. 26, 2020.

Funeral was held Monday at Victory Worship Center in Spiro with burial at Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Lisbon, La., under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbie; five children, Annette Staats, Sandra Williams, Greg Matherly and Jimmy and Chris Blevins; and 29 grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store