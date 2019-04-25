Home

Robert Mathews
Robert "Bob" Wayne Mathews, who resided near Ozark, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at his home. He was born Nov. 18, 1928, in Fort Smith to the late Jess A. Mathews and Ella Williams Mathews. He was 90 years old.
He was preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters.
Bob was a pipe fitter for Memphis Light, Gas and Water in Memphis, Tenn. He was also a retired school bus driver and custodian for County Line School District. Bob was a Korean War Navy veteran, receiving numerous decorations and service metals. He was a deacon and member of Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston with Brother Larry Huffman officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Cemetery Ridge Cemetery, located south of Ozark, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
He is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Goldie Faye (Jackson) Mathews; a daughter, Cathy Reves and husband Eddie of Olive Branch, Miss.; and one granddaughter, Casey Reves of Cordova, Tenn.
Pallbearers will be Mac Bornmann, Harold Holt, Steve Holt, Roddy Mathews, Eddie Reves and Tony Davidson.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 26, 2019
