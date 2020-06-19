Robert McFarland
1936 - 2020
Robert McFarland
Robert Charles McFarland, 84, of Bokoshe passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, in Fort Smith. Robert was born Feb. 21, 1936, in Bells, Texas, to Elmer and Sallie (Whitaker) McFarland.
He was preceded by his parents; a son, Robert; a daughter, Shelbie; and six brothers and sisters, Bobby McFarland, Jimmy McFarland, Rea McKinley, Cricket Turnage, Linda Owens and Wilma Trimble.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Velma; two sons and daughters-in-law, Tony Dale and Deborah McFarland and Kenneth and Carla McFarland; his grandchildren, Roger McFarland, Mindy and Ronnie Sockey, Charles and Brandy McFarland, Laura Stumpf, Miranda and Corey Crase and Misty and Daniel Upton; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Ally Sockey, Sawyer Upton, Nathaniel and Benjamin Stumpf, Harrison and Breyana and Ellie Crase; three sisters, Helen Moore, JoAnn Little and husband Darrell and Alta Sue Smith; a sister-in-law, Deanna McFarland; a brother-in-law, Ernest Turnage; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 23 at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook and Ernest Turnage officiating. Burial will follow at Old Bokoshe Cemetery, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
