Robert Meek Jr.
Robert Stanhope Meek Jr. died Nov. 6, 2019, in Fort Smith after a long illness. He was the son of Robert Stanhope Meek and Sarah (Sallie) Elizabeth Dean Meek. Born in Savannah, Ga., he moved with his family to Fort Smith at an early age.
Bob was a page at the Washington office of Sen. William Fulbright. He graduated from Fort Smith High School and Davidson College in Davidson, N.C. He then served with distinction in the Vietnam War.
Bob worked for many years as co-general partner of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. in Fort Smith. He regarded his colleagues there as family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Anne Meek Werner; and a nephew, Eric Preston Bell (Debbie).
He is survived by a sister, Sallie Meek Hunter (Vernon); two nieces, Sarah Hunter Morgan (John) and Kimberly Anne Wagner; and two nephews, Vernon Ross Hunter Jr. (Michele) and Robert Rhyne Hunter (Susan).
The family wishes to express its deepest gratitude to his wonderful caregivers and friends who stood by him during his long journey through illness.
Interment will be private. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made in Bob's name to Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club, 4905 N. O St., Fort Smith, AR 72904.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 16, 2019