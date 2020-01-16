|
Robert Melton
Robert "Buck" L. Melton, 64, of Fort Smith passed away Jan. 15, 2020. He was born Dec. 12, 1955, in Meridian, Miss., to Robert Earl Melton and Annie Rutledge Melton. Buck was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a member of the American Legion. He was a retired police officer/detective. He was named Officer of the year three times during his career, first at the police department in Fresno, Calif., and later at the police departments in Carmel, Calif., and Atwater, Calif. Buck enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, golfing, fishing, barbecuing and shooting guns. His greatest loves were his wife, children, grandchildren and country.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ricky Melton.
Survivors include his loving wife, Lori Melton; three children, Matt Melton and wife Christina, Bryant Melton and Sara Melton; two stepchildren, Judy Velosky and husband Andy and Nathan Gibbs; and four grandchildren, Brie and Wyatt Melton and Kyndal and Atticus Velosky.
Chapel service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith with military honors. Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or online at donate3.cancer.org.
