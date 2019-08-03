|
Robert Meth Sr.
Robert Lee Meth Sr., 80, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his home. He was a retired truck driver. He enjoyed camping and fishing but making his family happy was his greatest joy. He was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ruth (Charles) Meth; one daughter, Darci Miller; one grandson, Carey Meth; and three brothers, Jim, Gary and George Meth.
He is survived by his wife, Mae (Christner) Meth of the home; six daughters, Debra Marie Reynolds of Galveston, Texas, Denise Stogdill and husband Carl of Wyman, Iowa, Damita Nelling of Wayland, Iowa, Kimberly Moseley and husband Steven of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, Karina Brooks and husband Larry and Shanea Niblett and husband Junior, all of Fort Smith; four sons, Robert L. Meth Jr. and wife Vivian of Phoenix, Michael Meth and wife Helen of Loveland, Colo., Randall Meth and wife Stacey of Lavaca and Kermit Meth and Diane Smith of Mediapolis, Iowa; 31 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Deborah Derby of Swedesburg, Iowa; and one brother, Raymond Meth of Olds, Iowa.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Celebration of life will be Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Gather Community Center in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 4, 2019