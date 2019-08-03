Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
U.S. National Cemetery
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Meth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Meth Sr.


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Meth Sr. Obituary
Robert Meth Sr.
Robert Lee Meth Sr., 80, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his home. He was a retired truck driver. He enjoyed camping and fishing but making his family happy was his greatest joy. He was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ruth (Charles) Meth; one daughter, Darci Miller; one grandson, Carey Meth; and three brothers, Jim, Gary and George Meth.
He is survived by his wife, Mae (Christner) Meth of the home; six daughters, Debra Marie Reynolds of Galveston, Texas, Denise Stogdill and husband Carl of Wyman, Iowa, Damita Nelling of Wayland, Iowa, Kimberly Moseley and husband Steven of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, Karina Brooks and husband Larry and Shanea Niblett and husband Junior, all of Fort Smith; four sons, Robert L. Meth Jr. and wife Vivian of Phoenix, Michael Meth and wife Helen of Loveland, Colo., Randall Meth and wife Stacey of Lavaca and Kermit Meth and Diane Smith of Mediapolis, Iowa; 31 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Deborah Derby of Swedesburg, Iowa; and one brother, Raymond Meth of Olds, Iowa.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Celebration of life will be Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Gather Community Center in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now