Robert Newton
Robert L. Newton, 81, passed away March 21, 2019, in Hot Springs. He was born July 29, 1937, in Clarksville to the late Helen Perry. He attended Grace James High School and upon completing school he enlisted and served his country as a member of the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Perry; stepfather, Lafayette Perry Jr.; and his sister, Myrtle Rollie.
He leaves to mourn his passing one brother, Lafayette (Clara) Perry III of Clarksville; one sister, Helen Wells of Fort Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Hot Springs Funeral Home.
The family would like to acknowledge with gratitude the outpouring of love, sympathy and consolation received from you. May God bless each and every one of you. — The family of Helen Wells & Lafayette Perry III.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 2, 2019