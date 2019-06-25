Home

Robert Pittman Obituary
Robert Pittman
Robert "Bob" A. Pittman was born Nov. 1, 1927, and died June 23, 2019. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Sparks Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth; father, Paul; stepmother, Inez Pittman; brother, Ray; sister, Phyllis; and daughter, Debi Casullo.
He leaves behind two sons and a daughter, Dale Pittman and Sherry Kerr, both of Las Vegas, and Richard Pittman of Roland; eight grandkids; and two great-grandkids.
There will be no funeral service as he did not want to put anybody out, that was just his way. He was simply the salt of the Earth. Cremation is under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
To send online condolences, please visit www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record on June 26, 2019
