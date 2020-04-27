|
Robert Pollock
Robert William Pollock, age 77, departed this world to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 26, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Bokoshe. Robert was born June 20, 1942, in Fort Smith to Charley and Sue Ella (Morton) Pollock. He graduated from Bokoshe High School in 1960.
Robert enlisted in the U.S. Army in May 1965. Robert was a proud member of the 82nd Airborne Division, 6th Ranger Group, 508th Infantry Division, 5th Special Forces Group and 43rd Signal Battalion. He spent three tours in Vietnam. Sgt. Pollock received the Vietnam Service Medal with 1 silver service star, Bronze Star Medal with oak leaf cluster, Good Conduct Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Soldier's Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Ranger Badge, Parachutist Badge, Sharpshooter Badge, Expert Badge-M16 and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon.
While on leave after his first tour in Vietnam in 1966, he went on a date with Hazel McMurtry. Robert asked Hazel to write to him when he returned to Vietnam. Hazel faithfully wrote to him every day. When Robert returned from Vietnam, he and Hazel were united in marriage on Dec. 23, 1967, at Free Will Baptist Church in Titanic, Okla.
Robert was honorably discharged from the Army in 1973. Robert, Hazel and their children then made their home in Bokoshe. Robert obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla., with a double major in mathematics and chemistry. He then worked in metal foundries as a metallurgist and for the state of Arkansas. During Robert's retirement, he thoroughly enjoyed hunting, fishing, tying trout flies, wood working, gardening and cooking. Robert was always an avid reader, he loved to read and study his Bible. Robert's other loves included attending church and listening to southern gospel music. Robert had many friends and loved ones. He especially enjoyed entertaining them with his stories and by cooking amazing meals for them.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Stella (Madewell) Pollock.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Hazel (McMurtry) Pollock of the home; a daughter, Dixie and husband Dannie Culwell of McCurtain, Okla.; a son, Robert "Rob" William Pollock Jr. of McAlester; his grandchildren, Craig and Cortney Culwell, Mark and Candice Culwell and Justin and Katelyn Dunn; his great-grandchildren, Christian, Kaylee, Cadyn, Cavery, Presley, Cooper and Hazel Culwell; a brother, Charley Pollock Jr. of Hydro, Okla.; and many beloved relatives and friends.
Family-held memorial celebration will be at a later date. Cremation services have been entrusted to Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 28, 2020