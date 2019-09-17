|
Robert Redo
Robert Bernard Redo, 82, of Mountainburg passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at a local hospital. He was a self-employed saddle maker and of the Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rafael Redo and Charlotte (Reardon) Gerogevich; his brother, Ralph Redo; and his sister, Charlotte Sue Redo.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Redo of the home; two daughters Darcy Ruiz and husband Antonio Ruiz of Mountainburg and Judith Thomas of Daytona, Fla.; three sons, Richard and Robert Redo, both of Mountainburg, and Christopher Kackley of Hagerstown, Md.; one sister, Darcy Lynn Roy of Frisco, Texas; two brothers, Ralph C. Redo of Fayetteville and Stan Gerogevich of Wantagh, N.Y.; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Robert B. Redo, known to all as Bob, was truly a memorable man. Although born in Bayside, Queens, N.Y., in 1936, he was destined to be a cowboy. Hack stables were plentiful then. During his youth there were more horses per capita on Long Island, N.Y., than in the state of Texas.
Celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
