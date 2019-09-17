Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Ocker Memorial Chapel
700 Jefferson Street
Van Buren, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Redo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Redo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Redo Obituary
Robert Redo
Robert Bernard Redo, 82, of Mountainburg passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at a local hospital. He was a self-employed saddle maker and of the Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rafael Redo and Charlotte (Reardon) Gerogevich; his brother, Ralph Redo; and his sister, Charlotte Sue Redo.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Redo of the home; two daughters Darcy Ruiz and husband Antonio Ruiz of Mountainburg and Judith Thomas of Daytona, Fla.; three sons, Richard and Robert Redo, both of Mountainburg, and Christopher Kackley of Hagerstown, Md.; one sister, Darcy Lynn Roy of Frisco, Texas; two brothers, Ralph C. Redo of Fayetteville and Stan Gerogevich of Wantagh, N.Y.; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Robert B. Redo, known to all as Bob, was truly a memorable man. Although born in Bayside, Queens, N.Y., in 1936, he was destined to be a cowboy. Hack stables were plentiful then. During his youth there were more horses per capita on Long Island, N.Y., than in the state of Texas.
Celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now