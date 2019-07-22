|
Robert Rice
Saturday, July 20, 2019, Robert Lee Rice passed away at the age of 84 in Fort Smith. Bob was born in Mulberry, Kan., on Sept. 3, 1934. He graduated from Mulberry High School in 1952. He served in the Army from 1954-56. He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from Pittsburg State in 1960. He had a 48-year career as a certified public accountant. He was the financial director of Chandler and National American Insurance for 35 years. He also served as a director for the Boys Shelter and Fulfill a Dream, was a member of the Exchange Club and a Mason. Bob had a passion for dancing and was a collector.
Bob will be lovingly remembered.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Stella Rice; and his twin girls, Jeanie and Julie Rice.
He is survived by his sister, Jean Lipsett and her husband Marvin Lipsett and their children, Randy and Mike Lipsett. He is also survived by his wife, Elaine Rice and his three children, Caryn Bennett and Kevin and Brandon Rice and seven grandchildren; and his stepchildren, Tiara Cartwright and Serena McBride and their children.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will greet friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record from July 23 to July 24, 2019