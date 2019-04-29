|
Robert Riley
Robert D. Riley, 63, of Van Buren died Monday, April 29, 2019, at a local nursing home.
No service is scheduled at this time. Cremation is under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by his wife, Shelby; a daughter, Melissa Riley of Phoenix; three sons, Robert Riley of Seattle, Robert Owen of California City, Calif., and Jimmy Hubbard of Van Buren; his mother, Margie Semiche of Van Buren; and two sisters, Carrol Haushalter of Mulino, Ore., and Laura Tyler of Centerton.
Published in Times Record from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
