Robert Schroeder Sr.
Robert August Schroeder Sr. transitioned from this world to a much better one on March 20, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born June 10, 1940, in Richmond, Mo., the only child of August F. Schroeder and Cora Juanita Swafford. Early in life, he became affiliated with the Church of the Nazarene in Richmond and after graduating from North Kansas City High School, made his way to Bethany, Okla., to study for the pastoral ministry at Bethany Nazarene College, now Southern Nazarene University.
Janice Roth of Dodge City, Kan., became his bride on Aug. 15, 1962. They were married by a dear friend, the Rev. Curtis Whited, in Udall, Kan. Their home was blessed with two sons, Robert Jr., born Oct. 15, 1966, and died Jan. 22, 1993, of osteosarcoma and Christopher, born June 15, 1968.
Western Kansas was the focal point of his pastoral ministry until 1978, when he accepted an assignment in Fort Smith. Following that assignment, he was employed by Nolen Tool Co. in Fort Smith and a CPA firm in Alma.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his son, Christopher and wife Karen of Florida and their sons Benjamin, Aaron and Geoffrey and wife Morgan and their daughter Emily. Although not related by blood, Ethel Mae Whited Brewer and husband Terry deserve mention — more than close friends, they are as much a part family as one can be. He is also survived by several cousins.
Private graveside service will be held later this week at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Celebration of Robert's life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 23, 2020