Robert Schwartz
Robert "Bob" Schwartz, 85, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. He was born Jan. 8, 1934, in Scranton to the late Herman and Theresa Schwartz. Bob was a 1953 graduate of Subiaco Academy. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, where he was involved in multiple activities as well as at St. Boniface. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the Sebastian County Quorum Court for 24 years. Bob was an entrepreneur, owning Bob's Sunnymede Drive-In and Bob Schwartz Native Stone Co. in Fort Smith. Most importantly, Bob was a beloved husband, dad and papaw.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Leona Schwartz.
Bob is survived by his wife Martha; two daughters; Diana Chavis and husband Barry of West Columbia, SC and Linda Casey and husband Mark of Lexington, SC, four sons: Kenneth Schwartz and wife Patricia of Albuquerque, NM, James Schwartz and wife Dussie of Van Buren, Stephen Schwartz and wife Bekah of Ft. Smith, and Jeffrey Schwartz and wife Cheryl of Greenwood, one sister, Betty Kreutzer and husband Walt of Pleasanton, CA, three brothers; Eugene Schwartz of Neosho, MO, Bill Schwartz and wife Linda of New Blaine, and Mike Schwartz of Washington, DC, his 18 Grandchildren, 11 Great Grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church with burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
Pallbearers will be Kramer, Isaac, Marshall, Paul, Justin and Austin Schwartz, Aaron Spence and Christian and Tanner Stewart.
Honorary pallbearers are Judge Hudson and members of the Sebastian County Quorum Court.
Memorials may be sent to Christ the King Catholic Church, 1920 S. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019