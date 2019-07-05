|
Robert Sharum
Robert "Rob" Sharum, 72, of Fort Smith died Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Fayetteville.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Christ the King Catholic Church with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Janie; a daughter, Charlotte Moore; two sons, Robert and Randy Sharum; a stepdaughter, Caroline Murphy; a stepson, Shawn Johnson; a sister, Ann Hopkins; two brothers, Curtis and Wayne Sharum; and nine grandchildren.
Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. Monday at the church.
Published in Times Record on July 6, 2019