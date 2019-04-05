|
Robert Shockley
Robert "Bobby" Shockley, of Spiro, was born May 11, 1942, in Spiro to Robert and Mattie (Martindale) Shockley and passed away April 5, 2019, at the age of 76.
He is survived by his sister, Loretta Hensley; his sister-in-law, Ann Shockley; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family, and friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Robert and Mattie Shockley; his wife, Betty Shockley; and his brothers, Benny and Michael Shockley.
Bobby loved farming and working and was a member of Southside House of Worship Church in Spiro.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Mallory-Martin Chapel in Spiro with the Revs. Bryan Fouts and Michael Monroe officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Pallbearers will be Wes Shockley, Rob Shockley, Bryan Fouts, Michael Monroe, John Dix and Justin Warren.
Viewing hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019