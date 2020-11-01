Robert Shoup

Robert Ray Shoup Jr., 63, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in a local hospital.

He was owner-operator of Extermco Pest Control in Fort Smith. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sr. and Retha (Davidson) Shoup.

Arrangements are under direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren, services aren't scheduled at this time.

He is survived by his wife, Tami (Bell); son, Justin Shoup and wife Andrea of Panama; daughter, Tamra Brown and husband J.B. of Van Buren; two sisters, Rita Reames of Panama and Rennetta Dyer of Westfork; and five grandchildren, Canon, Oakley and Ella Shoup, Jalen and Jarren Brown.



