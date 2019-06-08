|
|
|
Robert Sinor
Robert Earl Sinor, 72, of Clarksville died June 7, 2019.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Roller-Cox Funeral Home Chapel in Clarksville.
He is survived by his wife, Dolly; four daughters, Carmen Tilley, Donna Carter and Debbie and Kathryn Chesser; three sons, Chris and Harley Sinor and Jamie Chesser; two sisters, Brenda Gregory and Lora Sinor; a brother, Steve Sinor; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on June 9, 2019
Read More