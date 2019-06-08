Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller-Cox Funeral Home
701 S Rogers St
Clarksville, AR 72830
(479) 754-2201
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sinor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Sinor

Obituary Flowers

Robert Sinor Obituary
Robert Sinor
Robert Earl Sinor, 72, of Clarksville died June 7, 2019.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Roller-Cox Funeral Home Chapel in Clarksville.
He is survived by his wife, Dolly; four daughters, Carmen Tilley, Donna Carter and Debbie and Kathryn Chesser; three sons, Chris and Harley Sinor and Jamie Chesser; two sisters, Brenda Gregory and Lora Sinor; a brother, Steve Sinor; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on June 9, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.