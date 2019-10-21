Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Robert Stephens Obituary
Robert Stephens
Robert Lee Stephens Sr., 69, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at a local hospital. He worked at the Van Buren Co-op as a tire technician. He was preceded in death by a son, Robert Lee Stephens Jr.; and a brother, Manuel Stephens.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial of cremains at a later date, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by his wife, Violet (Thompson) Stephens of the home; a daughter, Laura Stephens of Van Buren; a son, Terry Stephens and wife Katie of Fort Smith; two sisters, Louella Thompson and Linda Stephens, both of Fort Smith; two brothers, Johnney Stephens and wife Shirlene of Roland and Perry Stephens and wife Barbie of Fort Smith; a daughter-in-law, Tina Stephens of Fort Smith; four grandchildren, Talaura Huff and husband George, Starla Feimster and husband Brent, Angelia Stephens and fiancé Jerson and Paradice West and husband Jaquavion; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Stephens of Van Buren; and his friends, John Myers and wife Sherry, Larry Eddins and wife Barbara and Doug Buchanan and wife Ann.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 22, 2019
