Robert Stephens
Robert Lee Stephens Sr., 69, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at a local hospital. He worked at the Van Buren Co-op as a tire technician. He was preceded in death by a son, Robert Lee Stephens Jr.; and a brother, Manuel Stephens.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial of cremains at a later date, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by his wife, Violet (Thompson) Stephens of the home; a daughter, Laura Stephens of Van Buren; a son, Terry Stephens and wife Katie of Fort Smith; two sisters, Louella Thompson and Linda Stephens, both of Fort Smith; two brothers, Johnney Stephens and wife Shirlene of Roland and Perry Stephens and wife Barbie of Fort Smith; a daughter-in-law, Tina Stephens of Fort Smith; four grandchildren, Talaura Huff and husband George, Starla Feimster and husband Brent, Angelia Stephens and fiancé Jerson and Paradice West and husband Jaquavion; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Stephens of Van Buren; and his friends, John Myers and wife Sherry, Larry Eddins and wife Barbara and Doug Buchanan and wife Ann.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 22, 2019