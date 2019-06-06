Home

McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
View Map
Robert Taff
1969 - 2019
Robert Taff Obituary
Robert Taff
Robert Wayne Taff, 49, of Midland was born Aug. 5, 1969, to Vestal and Earnestine Taff and passed away Monday, June 3, 2019. Robert was a machinist for Waukesha-Pearce Industries in Fort Smith. Robert enjoyed hunting and was a devoted Hogs fan.
Robert leaves behind his mother, Earnestine Taff of Midland; a daughter, Amelia Taff of Charleston; two sisters, Shelba Canfield and husband Larry of Scranton and Connie Patton and husband Tim of Denison, Texas; two nieces, Jennifer Patton-Manes of Austin, Texas, and Trista Neal-Collier of Fort Smith; two nephews, Darrell Ray South Jr. of Mariana and Bruce Patton of Denton, Texas; three great-nephews, Kade and Kyson Patton of Alvarado, Texas, and Jo'el Diaz of Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vestal Taff of Midland.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where the family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Danny Phelps, Charles Howard, Bill Howard, Howard Himes, Kevin Cumbie and John Staton.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on June 7, 2019
