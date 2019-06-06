|
Robert Taff
Robert Wayne Taff, 49, of Midland was born Aug. 5, 1969, to Vestal and Earnestine Taff and passed away Monday, June 3, 2019. Robert was a machinist for Waukesha-Pearce Industries in Fort Smith. Robert enjoyed hunting and was a devoted Hogs fan.
Robert leaves behind his mother, Earnestine Taff of Midland; a daughter, Amelia Taff of Charleston; two sisters, Shelba Canfield and husband Larry of Scranton and Connie Patton and husband Tim of Denison, Texas; two nieces, Jennifer Patton-Manes of Austin, Texas, and Trista Neal-Collier of Fort Smith; two nephews, Darrell Ray South Jr. of Mariana and Bruce Patton of Denton, Texas; three great-nephews, Kade and Kyson Patton of Alvarado, Texas, and Jo'el Diaz of Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vestal Taff of Midland.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where the family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Danny Phelps, Charles Howard, Bill Howard, Howard Himes, Kevin Cumbie and John Staton.
Published in Times Record on June 7, 2019