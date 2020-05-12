Home

Goddard United Methodist Chr
1922 Dodson Ave
Fort Smith, AR 72901
More Obituaries for Robert Toney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Toney


1952 - 2020
Robert Toney Obituary
Robert Toney
Robert Donald Toney, 68, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, May 10,2020, at Baptist Health in Fort Smith. He was born Feb. 2, 1952. Robert proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as an air medic. He was an avid music lover and musician. He was a member of Belle Point Masonic Lodge in Fort Smith. His passion was playing the drums in his early years with his band. He also loved his motorcycle, hitting the road for long distance rides going nowhere in particular.
Robert was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Helen Toney.
He is survived by his father, Maj. Donald C. Toney of Fort Smith; three sisters, Leslie Blyth of Keaau, Hawaii, Kim Toney of Fort Smith and Paula Cates of Greenwood; his girlfriend of 30 years, Diane Bernard; two daughters, Leslie Swinford of Dayton, Ohio, and Janet Toney of Fort Smith; a son, Bobby LaRose; a grandson, Luke Swinford; two granddaughters, Katrina Gibbon and Alexis Netheny; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Interment of Robert's ashes will be at Goddard United Methodist Church Columbarium in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Published in Times Record on May 14, 2020
