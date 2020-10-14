Robert Triplett

Robert C. Triplett, 80, of Pocola died Oct. 3, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary in Fort Smith.

He is survived by two daughters, Maria Nash and Angela Jones; seven sons, Kendall, Kendall and Jackie Triplett, Sidney Austin-Jones and Eric, Rodney and Kenny McKine; five sisters, Myrtle Phillips, Gloria McKinney, Ullies Atchison, Winda Taylor and Palestine Black; six brothers, Bill Eubanks and Verdie, James, Otha, Troy and Ricky Triplett; 22 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be noon to 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



