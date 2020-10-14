1/
Robert Triplett
1940 - 2020-10-03
Robert C. Triplett, 80, of Pocola died Oct. 3, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary in Fort Smith.
He is survived by two daughters, Maria Nash and Angela Jones; seven sons, Kendall, Kendall and Jackie Triplett, Sidney Austin-Jones and Eric, Rodney and Kenny McKine; five sisters, Myrtle Phillips, Gloria McKinney, Ullies Atchison, Winda Taylor and Palestine Black; six brothers, Bill Eubanks and Verdie, James, Otha, Troy and Ricky Triplett; 22 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon to 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rowell-Parish Mortuary
611 N 9Th St
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-9200
