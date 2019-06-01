|
|
Robert Vick
Robert "Bobby" D. Vick, 69, of Fort Smith died May 31, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born April 30, 1950, in Sulphur Springs, Texas, to Robert "Bob" Harrell and Sarah "Sally" Lucille Lick. He retired from Weldon, Williams & Lick after 35 years of service, retiring as director of special projects. Bobby served on the Community Rescue Mission and CBID Boards.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 41 years, Lee Ann Vick of the home; one daughter, Brandy Vick Mikus and husband John of Fort Smith; two sons, Heath Vick Noland and wife Ashley of Rogers and Captilles Vick and wife Emillie of Fort Smith; one sister, Sarah Vick Sullivan of Savannah, Ga.; one brother, Charlie Vick and wife Stephanie of Fort Smith; grandchildren, Jacklynn, Cooper and Payton Mikus, Titus, Audra, Justus and Annelise Shavern and Cappy and soon-to-arrive Madilynn Vick. Bobby is also survived by his two African grey parrots, George and Boo.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Sally Vick; brother, Captilles; and special friends, Angelo, Rik Burford, Bill Neumeier, Blake Harper and Tim Hendricks.
A celebration of Bobby's life will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at St. John's Episcopal Church. Bobby's special request was for the dress code of the celebration to be a Jimmy Buffett and Hawaiian theme.
Honorary pallbearers will be any who attended Bobby Vick's Tuesdays at Papa's Pub & Pizzeria.
The family will greet friends 5-7 p.m. Monday at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel.
Cremation and services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Family and friends will say their final goodbye to Bobby at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Papa's Pub & Pizzeria, 508 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bobby's name may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 215 N. Sixth St. Fort Smith, AR 72901; or Children's Emergency Shelter, 3015 S. 14th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in Times Record from June 2 to June 3, 2019