1934 - 2019
Robert Vogel Obituary
Robert Vogel
Robert "Bob" D. Vogel, 84, of Stigler, Okla., passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. He born Nov. 16, 1934, in Fostoria, Ohio, to the late Phillip and Leona Vogel. He was a retired Army veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was of the Lutheran faith, a member of Veteran of Foreign Wars Post No. 22 in Stigler and formerly worked at Greenwood Food Mart.
Bob is survived by his wife, Darlene of the home; his daughter, Lynn Alavardo; stepdaughter, Candy Bowen; three stepsons, William, Duane and Toby Hogan; along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Graveside service with military honors will be 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
Public viewing will be noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
To send online condolences and memories, please visit www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 11, 2019
