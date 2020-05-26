|
Robert Vowell
The Rev. Robert A. Vowell, 66, of Greenwood passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service, was a U.S. Army veteran and pastored several area churches before retiring after 35 years.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Vowell; a son, Jeremy Vowell; a stepson, William B. Reeves; a stepdaughter, Maggie R. Cline; three brothers, Darrell Ray Vowell, David Wayne Vowell and William Henry Vowell; two sisters, Karen Sue Kubatzke and Cheryl Kay Stem; and three grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 28 at First Southern Baptist Church in Central City with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Honorary pallbearers will be his family members.
