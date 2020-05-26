Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Vowell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Vowell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Vowell Obituary
Robert Vowell
The Rev. Robert A. Vowell, 66, of Greenwood passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service, was a U.S. Army veteran and pastored several area churches before retiring after 35 years.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Vowell; a son, Jeremy Vowell; a stepson, William B. Reeves; a stepdaughter, Maggie R. Cline; three brothers, Darrell Ray Vowell, David Wayne Vowell and William Henry Vowell; two sisters, Karen Sue Kubatzke and Cheryl Kay Stem; and three grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 28 at First Southern Baptist Church in Central City with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Honorary pallbearers will be his family members.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -