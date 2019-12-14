Home

Robert Wagner


1931 - 2019
Robert Wagner Obituary
Robert Wagner
Robert Earl Wagner, 88, of Mountainburg passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was a welder, an AOG contractor and a veteran of the U.S. Navy and Air Force, having served during the Korean War. Robert was born Feb. 26, 1931, in Pocola to the late Floyd and Mildred (Butler) Wagner.
Survivors include his devoted wife, Irene of the home; a daughter, Patricia Wagner of Mountainburg; two sons, Robert LeRoy Wagner of Hot Springs and Daniel Lee Wagner of Mountainburg; a brother, David Wagner; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Family-held celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Mountainburg Senior Center, 101 N. Highway 71, Mountainburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 15, 2019
