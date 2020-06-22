Robert Wagner
Robert Wayne Wagner, age 66, of Mulberry passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was born Oct. 28, 1953, in Odessa, Texas, to Otis and Jackie Wagner.
He was a graduated of Mulberry High School. He was a biology major at Arkansas Tech and earned a Master of Counseling degree from the University of Arizona at Flagstaff. He worked for Oklahoma University Research Center but spent most of his career in drug and alcohol counseling for the State of Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, James Witt.
He is survived by his twin brother, Bill Wagner of Mulberry; a sister, Sharon Witt of Van Buren; two sisters, Clara Stein (Oren) and J.J. Glass; a nephew, William Wagner; and several great-nieces and -nephews.
No formal service will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kitties and Canines, 4900 Rogers Ave., Suite 100A, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Robert Wayne Wagner, age 66, of Mulberry passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was born Oct. 28, 1953, in Odessa, Texas, to Otis and Jackie Wagner.
He was a graduated of Mulberry High School. He was a biology major at Arkansas Tech and earned a Master of Counseling degree from the University of Arizona at Flagstaff. He worked for Oklahoma University Research Center but spent most of his career in drug and alcohol counseling for the State of Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, James Witt.
He is survived by his twin brother, Bill Wagner of Mulberry; a sister, Sharon Witt of Van Buren; two sisters, Clara Stein (Oren) and J.J. Glass; a nephew, William Wagner; and several great-nieces and -nephews.
No formal service will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kitties and Canines, 4900 Rogers Ave., Suite 100A, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.