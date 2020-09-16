1/
Robert Waite
1944 - 2020-09-15
Robert "Bob" Lawrence Waite, 76, of Clarksville died Sept. 15, 2020, in Russellville.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at First Assembly of God Church in Clarksville with burial at Knoxville Cemetery, under the direction of Roller-Cox Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Janet; a daughter, Barbara; a stepdaughter, Donna Turner; a stepson, Ricky Kimbriel; and a brother, Don Waite.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
