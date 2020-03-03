|
|
Robert Walker
Robert R. Walker, of Fort Smith, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the age of 79. Born in Richmond, Calif., in the San Francisco Bay area, Bob attended Harry Ells High School. Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force. He did basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas and then a specialized course as an electronic digital data processing repairman at Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi. He was then assigned to McChord Air Force Base in Tacoma, Wash., where he fulfilled his four years and was honorably discharged. Bob worked several years at Raychem Corp. in Menlo Park, Calif., an aerospace and telecommunications company, and then joined Sumitomo Electric Industries, traveling throughout the United States as a product manager for the firm.
He retired in 2005, enjoying his golden years as he golfed and fished. Bob lived in San Jose, Calif., for many years before moving to Fort Smith in 2010 to be with family here. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Walker; his mother, Grace Albrecht;and his stepfather, Edward Albrecht.
He leaves behind his wife, Adora R. Walker of Fort Smith; a daughter, Suzette M. Lee of Greenwood; a granddaughter, Taylor M. Kannady and husband Dillan of Greenwood; a great-grandson; Kayden S. Kannady of Greenwood; a cousin, Diane Vill and husband John of Colfax, Calif.; a brother-in-law, David R. Davis and wife Susan of Roseville, Calif., and their daughter Stephanie Vickers or Rocklin, Calif.; a sister-in-law, Gay Elmore of Dublin, Calif.; a niece, Beth Ferguson and husband Charles and their daughter Brooke of West Fork; and a niece, Angel Ramos and husband Jim of Dublin.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 5, 2020