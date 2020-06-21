Robert Wiggins
Robert Wiggins
Robert Reed Wiggins, age 59, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. He was born Feb. 6, 1961. Robert was a 1979 graduate of Southside High School and a 2013 graduate of North Arkansas College in Harrison, where he earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in Biomedical Electronics Technology. He was employed with Fort Smith Blue Print. He was of the Methodist faith.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Been Wiggins; his paternal grandparents, Alpha P. Wiggins Sr. and Hazel Colburn Wiggins; and his maternal grandparents, Findley Been and Dorothy Ward Been.
He is survived by his father Alpha Payne Wiggins Jr. of Fort Smith; a brother, Brian Ward Wiggins and wife Jill Odeegard of Allentown, Pa.; a nephew, Sawyer Wiggins of Allentown; and a niece, Sally Wiggins of Allentown.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23 at Liberty Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
There will be no public viewing.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
