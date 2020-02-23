Home

Robert Wiley

Robert Wiley Obituary
Robert Wiley
Robert "Bo" E. Wiley, 66, of Rogers died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at his home. He was a construction worker and served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his father, Monroe Wiley; and a brother, Carl Duane Wiley.
He is survived by a daughter, Heather Riley and husband Randy of Van Buren; his mother, Maxine Wiley of Natural Dam; four sisters, Doris Mankins of Cedarville, Ida Mason of Natural Dam, Ruth Baker of Mountainburg and Louise Hallum of Natural Dam; two brothers, Earl Wiley of Cedarville and Dennis Wiley of Tulsa; and two grandchildren, R.J. Riley and Abbigail Riley, both of Van Buren.
Graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be R.J. Riley, Willie Bond, Jake Mankins, Travis Mankins, Matt Parson and Paul Mason.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 24, 2020
