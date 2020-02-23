|
|
|
Robert Wood
Robert Eddie Wood, 50, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at a local hospital.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Tracy; three daughters, Heather Wood of Fort Smith and Kimberly and Kaydence Wood, both of Van Buren; two sons, Joshua Slusser of Van Buren and Shayne Wood of Fort Smith; his parents, Faith and Ed Wood of Barling; a sister, Debra Spiotto of Fort Smith; and a brother, Sam Wood of Wichita, Kan.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 25, 2020