Kale Funeral Home
301 South Main
Osceola, IA 50213
(641) 342-2146
Robert Wuthrich


1923 - 2020
Robert Wuthrich Obituary
Robert Wuthrich
Robert Joel Wuthrich passed from this life on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Iowa. He was born Oct. 18, 1923, in West Bend, Iowa, a son of Albert and Elizabeth Wuthrich.
Robert leaves to cherish his memory four sons, Robert Wuthrich (Karen) of Fort Smith, Michael D. Wuthrich of Osceola, Iowa, James Wuthrich (Jeannie) of Mapleton, Utah, and Daniel Wuthrich (Sarah) of Castle Rock, Colo.; three brothers, Russell Wuthrich (Karoline, deceased) and Joel Wuthrich (Shirley), both of Bloomfield, Iowa, and William Wuthrich (Gloria) of Marysville, Mo.; and two sisters, Lois Sutter (James, deceased) of Palmyra, Mo., and Mary Elizabeth Gramm (John) of Gridley, Ill. He is also survived by his 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Celebration of life will be held later this year. Interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Iowa.
Open visitation will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 24 at Kale Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Osceola Municipal Golf Course, 400 E. Fayette St., Osceola, IA 50213, for a memorial bench in Bob's name.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 22, 2020
