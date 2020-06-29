Roberta Farmer
Roberta Elizabeth (Nye) Farmer, 92, of Sallisaw passed away June 26, 2020, in Sallisaw. She was born Dec. 17, 1927 in Ashtabula, Ohio, to Carrie Elizabeth (King) Nye and Robert Jerome Nye. She was married to James "Cherry" Perry Farmer. She was a graduate of Fairhope High School in Alabama, the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor of Arts and Science degree and Northeastern State College in Tahlequah, Okla., with a Master of Education degree. Mrs. Farmer was a retired Sallisaw Public Schools educator and of the Episcopalian faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband on June 23, 2013; her parents; and a brother, William King Nye.
Survivors include three daughters and sons-in-law, Perrie Beth and Bill Weedon of Sallisaw, Nita Marie and David Eason of Blue Eye, Mo., and Madeline Nye and David Lessley of Sallisaw; four grandchildren, Jeremy Weedon and Heather of Sallisaw, Libby Neurohr and Chris of Jenks, Okla., Dalton Lessley and Hazal of Ankara, Turkey, and Carter Lessley of Sallisaw; four great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Sydney Weedon, both of Sallisaw, and Grant and Evan Neurohr, both of Jenks; a niece, Tammy Farmer of Edmond, Okla.; and two nephews, Harlan Farmer of Edmond and Perry Nye of Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1 at Akins Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
Honorary pallbearers are Peggy Keith, Betty Edwards, Gina Mattingly and Jody Martin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014; or Gregory Kistler Treatment Center for Children, 3304 S. M St., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.