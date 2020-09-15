1/1
Roberta Humble
1948 - 2020
Roberta "NaNa" Marie Humble, 72, of Mountainburg passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at her home. She was born Jan. 29, 1948, in Mulberry to R.C. and Anna "Bob" Marie (Shores) Watkins. She was a former cook at Fort Chaffee, a homemaker and a member of Chester Freewill Baptist Church. She loved raising cattle and flowers on her farm. She was a mother to everyone and always thought of others.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Kimberly Ann; her former husband, John McKeurley; and a brother, Davey Watkins.
Survivors include her husband, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Hershell Humble of the home; two daughters, Teresa Berry and husband Brian of Choctaw, Okla., and Kemah Dawn of Mulberry; a sister, Jean Slavnes; two brothers, Danny Joe Watkins and Darrell Watkins; four grandchildren, Tynr Johnson and wife Heather, Kaylor Johnson and fiancée Dusty Falcon, Kenyon Johnson and Rylan Stiles; her special nieces, Tammy and Mitzie; and many other nieces and nephews.
The family would like to specially thank Heart of Hospice; her nurse, Mary; and her aides, Jessica and Courtney and family.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18 at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at Pope Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma. The service will be live streamed on Ocker-Putman Funeral Home's Facebook page.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.
Pallbearers will be Brian Berry, Gavin Watkins, Tristan McConnor, Dakota Rose, Dusty Falcon and Stuart Jones.
Honorary pallbearers are Bobby Shores, Bill Leonard, Al Willroth, Joe Schaffer, Dale Wimberley and Gene Stephens.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Ocker Funeral Home of Alma
SEP
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ocker Funeral Home of Alma
Funeral services provided by
Ocker Funeral Home of Alma
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
