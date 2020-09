Or Copy this URL to Share

Roberta Humble

Roberta "NaNa" Marie Humble, 72, of Mountainburg died Sept. 14, 2020, at her home.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Ocker Funeral Chapel in Alma with burial at Pope Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Hershell; two daughters, Teresa Berry and and Kemah Dawn; a sister; two brothers; and four grandchildren.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



