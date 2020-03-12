|
Robin Brooks
Robin Lynn Brooks, 54, of Paris passed away March 7, 2020. She was born Sept. 12, 1965, in Harrison. Robin was a resident aide at Booneville Human Development Center. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Robin is survived by her father, Jerry Chandler; her mother, Judy Sandy and husband Darrell of Harrison; three sons, Ben Collins and wife Alesha of Western Grove and Eric and Jayme Snow; five brothers, Randy and Brad Chandler, both of Harrison, Justin Sandy of Valley Springs and Mark and Tony Chandler of Mississippi; four sisters, Dana Gillim and Kay Knight, both of Iowa, Anna Sandy of Valley Springs and Tina Scott of Tennessee; five grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19 at Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
Published in Times Record from Mar. 13 to Mar. 18, 2020