Rockie Goodwin
Rockie Goodwin, 63, of Waldron passed away Aug. 16, 2019. He was born March 27, 1956, in Poteau to the late Jackie and Billie Ruth (Hill) Goodwin.
Rockie is survived by one daughter, Amanda Stewart and husband Daniel of Fort Smith; two brothers, Mike Goodwin and wife Sharon of Waldron and Jerry Don Goodwin; one sister, Kathy Freun; his soulmate, Mary Vaughn; two dear friends, Margaret Fleming and Tony O'Keefe; one nephew, Brandon Goodwin; one niece, Stacy Shores; his granddog, Doc; and a host of other friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Carolyn Shores; and one nephew, Chris Shores.
The family will have a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday Aug. 24, 2019, at Mary's house. Cremation will be under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 23, 2019