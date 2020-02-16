|
Rocky Titsworth
Robert "Rocky" Charles Titsworth, who resided in Fort Smith, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. He was born Dec. 28, 1944, in Huntington Park, Calif., to the late Robert Dale Titsworth and Ruth (Hickey) Titsworth. He was 75 years old.
Rocky was a union representative at Rheem Manufacturing Co. in Fort Smith for over 30 years. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran and a member of the Belle Point Sams in Fort Smith, Grand Avenue Helping Hand and Grand Avenue Baptist Church in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by a son, Bobby Titsworth.
He is survived by his wife, Sally Ann Wheeler; a daughter-in-law, Tiffany Titsworth of Fort Smith; a stepson, Randy Wheeler and wife Dani of Fort Smith; a stepdaughter, Wendy Weigand and husband Nick of Fayetteville, N.C.; a nephew, Tracey Walker of Fort Smith; a special person he considered his daughter, Arden Keeton of Fayetteville; nine grandchildren, Jennifer Titsworth, Kelly McQueen, Kenny McQueen, Sarah McQueen, Faith Weigand, Grace Weigand, Brylie Wheeler, Charleigh Wheeler and Victoria Wheeler; and five great-grandchildren, Winter, Stormy, Dawn, Daniel and Oliver.
Memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Grand Avenue Baptist Church in Fort Smith with Pastor Bob Lever officiating.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services, 914 N. 32nd St., Fort Smith. (479) 434-3901.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 17, 2020