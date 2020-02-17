|
|
|
Rocky Titsworth
Robert "Rocky" Charles Titsworth, 75, of Fort Smith died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at a local hospital.
Memorial service will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at Grand Avenue Baptist Church in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services.
He is survived by his wife, Sally; a stepdaughter, Wendy Weigand of Fayetteville, N.C.; a stepson, Randy Wheeler of Fort Smith; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 18, 2020