Roderick Bailey
Roderick Kent Bailey, 68, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Oklahoma City after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born Jan. 12, 1951, in Sutherland, Neb. He had a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting and later a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science. He worked in Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Houston and Fort Smith and retired from Golden Living in 2017. Rod was an award-winning photographer. He touched many lives with his gentle spirit and positive outlook on life.
Roderick is survived by his son, Wayne and his wife Amy and their children, Emma and Caroline of Maryland; his partner, Kendra Gilmore; and his wife of 42 years and the mother of his son, Karen Bailey of Fort Smith. He is also survived by his sister, Rita and her children, Jason, Luke and Rachel; and sister, Roxanne and her husband Ronnie and their children, Katie and Brandi and her son, Caleb. His generous, loving soul is missed by all who knew him.
Memorial service was held Saturday, May 18, 2019. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Memorial Park Funeral Home in Oklahoma City.
Memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network online at www.pancan.org.
Published in Times Record on June 23, 2019