Rodney Brasuell
Rodney J. Brasuell, 92, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. He was born Aug. 11, 1928, in Howe to Joe and Mary Brasuell. He was a retired steelworker from Pacific Tube.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandy; his parents; two sisters, Sula and Mary Lou Brasuell; a brother, Herman Brasuell; and a daughter, Jeanne Pierron.
He is survived by a son, Rod Brasuell and wife Linda of Whittier, Calif.; two stepdaughters, Susie Geiger and husband John of Kerrville, Texas, and Becky Brown of Fort Smith; a stepson, Chris Werner and wife Lorraine of The Woodlands, Texas; 12 grandchildren, Jennifer and Kaitlin Brasuell, Ronald Pierron, Hilliary, McKenzie and Harrison Brown, Kellyn Shea and Peyton Werner, Amy Sims, Lori Geiger, Maggie Wolff and Kelli Geiger; and four great-grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren with placement of ashes at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 2701 Old Greenwood Road, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
