Rodney Elam
Rodney E. Elam, 69, of Muldrow died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial at Upper Camp Creek Cemetery in Muldrow.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; three daughters, Brenda Crase and Debra Swift, both of Muldrow and Pamela Batts of Perry, Okla.; five sons, Gary Summers of Fort Smith, Darren and Scott Summers, both of Muldrow, Ronald Summers of McCurtain, Okla., and Leroy Summers Jr. of Arkoma; two brothers, Ralph Elam of Texas and David Elam of Paris; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 10, 2019